Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to revisit alma mater for 167th Founder’s Day

CHENNAI: State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), is set to revisit his alma mater, The Lawrence School, Lovedale, as the chief guest for its 167th Founder’s Day celebrations.

In a social media post, PTR recounted his academic journey, which began at Lovedale and eventually led him to globally acclaimed institutions such as NIT Trichy and MIT in Cambridge.

“Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of being invited to speak at prestigious universities like Harvard and Oxford. While I missed most of my convocations, I’ve had the honour of awarding degrees to thousands of students as a convocation chief guest,” he noted. “But it will feel special to return to my alma mater — The Lawrence School, Lovedale — as chief guest at the Founder’s Day celebrations, more than 50 years after I first walked through its gates as a young boy. This homecoming symbolises a journey that has come full circle — including over 25 years spent abroad as an expatriate.”

The 167th Founder’s Day will be held from April 30 to May 2, with PTR, an alumnus of the 1983 batch, presiding over the ceremonial ‘Trooping the Colour’ and ‘Prize Giving Ceremony’ on the final day.