Palanivel Thiaga Rajan takes a dig at media critique of Surat LS election

CHENNAI: After decrying the ECI’s inaction on model code of conduct violations by the ruling BJP, State IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday took a jibe at the media for its highly watered down critique of the election of the BJP candidate u opposed in Surat Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking exception to the comment of an eminent journalist from Delhi who called the election of the BJP candidate unopposed in Surat “not a healthy sign”,

PTR on Tuesday said, “Not a healthy sign? You don't say! What a strong condemnation of North Korea-level despotism.”

“But, I suppose most things are relative to the context So, compared to the obsequious, boot-licking, Goebbelsian media cesspool he is surrounded by, this may be considered Heroic even,” said PTR who posted “RIP” a day ago to call out the silence of the Election Commission of India on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hate speech at a campaign rally in Rajasthan.