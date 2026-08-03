Palaniswami urges TN govt to provide Rs 25,000 per acre for Delta farmers facing crop loss

Palaniswami also requested officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments to immediately inspect affected fields across the region and provide uninterrupted 24-hour free three-phase electricity to save surviving crops.

"Every year, water from the Mettur dam is customarily released on June 12 for the Kuruvai cultivation season. However, this year, water was not released from the reservoir," the former chief minister said in a statement.

The AIADMK chief claimed that due to the non-release of Cauvery water, farmers across approximately 1.85 lakh acres in the Delta districts, who depend primarily on river irrigation, were unable to carry out Kuruvai cultivation and suffered immense losses.