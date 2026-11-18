CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday criticised TVK functionaries over the alleged unauthorised opening of the Sothupparai dam in Theni district, accusing the ruling party cadre of using government affairs for social media publicity.
In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that Periyakulam TVK MLA Sabari Iyngaran and other party functionaries released water through the Ayacut new canal to irrigate 1,000 acres without permission or the presence of government officials.
He said officials had denied permission as the dam had not reached the required storage level. The available water was sufficient for only 90 days, he said, warning that releasing water without assessing storage and safety requirements could endanger the public and agricultural lands along the river.
Accusing TVK functionaries of turning serious matters into opportunities for social media publicity, he demanded strict legal action against those involved.
AMMK chief Dhinakaran also criticised TVK functionaries for allegedly misusing their positions to create social media reels. Questioning whether Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was more interested in publicity than governance, he cited the Sothupparai dam incident and the alleged midnight visit by Minister Gandhiraj to a police station.
He accused Gandhiraj of entering the police station in the name of inspection, filming women police personnel on duty and sharing the footage on social media.
Dhinakaran said opening a dam without adequate safety arrangements or prior announcements could have serious consequences for farmers and public safety. He also accused the ruling party of failing to rein in functionaries who overstepped their limits.
Government offices and police stations should not be treated as platforms for social media publicity, he said, urging Vijay to take action against ministers and party functionaries involved in such incidents.