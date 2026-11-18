In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that Periyakulam TVK MLA Sabari Iyngaran and other party functionaries released water through the Ayacut new canal to irrigate 1,000 acres without permission or the presence of government officials.

He said officials had denied permission as the dam had not reached the required storage level. The available water was sufficient for only 90 days, he said, warning that releasing water without assessing storage and safety requirements could endanger the public and agricultural lands along the river.

Accusing TVK functionaries of turning serious matters into opportunities for social media publicity, he demanded strict legal action against those involved.