Palaniswami slams CM Stalin for 'demeaning' remarks

CHENNAI: Rebuking Chief Minister MK Stalin for reacting badly over executing his duty as the Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that it is unfair to attack him for highlighting the miserable state of affairs under the DMK regime.

The AIADMK general secretary said that the CM's response is aimed at deflecting the issues. It exposes his inability to address them, and we cannot expect anything else from him, Palaniswami said in his social media post.

We cannot expect any decency or concern for the people from the DMK, Palaniswami said, adding that, "Stalin's demeaning remarks in the recent days are proof of this."

"If the CM is capable of serving the people, let him do so, or else he should admit his incompetence. Being in power, he is exhibiting his arrogance. The people will teach him a lesson for that," he added.

In yet another post, Palaniswami came down heavily on the ruling party over the murder of a man in Velayuthampalayam in Tirupur district. A gang murdered him while he was taking a morning walk along the Coimbatore-Salem National Highway during the early hours of the day. This follows the shocking Palladam triple murder, Palaniswami said.

These murders show that there is no safety for anyone, anywhere, the LoP said. "I strongly condemn the CM for failing to understand important issues being raised," he said, pointing out concerns he raised about law and order issues in the State.