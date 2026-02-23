Palaniswami hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin, questions DMK’s ‘dynastic politics’

The war of words began after Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that, though the AIADMK is formally part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), EPS had become a “subservient slave” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The remark drew immediate backlash from the AIADMK camp. Taking to the social media platform X, Palaniswami shared photographs from his campaign trail in the Ponneri Assembly constituency and posed a series of pointed questions aimed at the Deputy Chief Minister.