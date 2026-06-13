Palaniswami demands TN govt to adopt an aggressive stand in the Mekedatu dam issue

The Cauvery River serves as the primary drinking water source for the people of 20 districts in Tamil Nadu and is the vital lifeline for agriculture across ten districts, including the Delta region, Palaniswami said in a release from his party's headquarters.

"Following legal struggles, the continuous initiatives taken by the Jayalalithaa government under my leadership culminated in the Supreme Court delivering its final verdict on February 16, 2018", he said, adding "subsequently, on June 1, 2018, the Central Government notified the implementation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) in the central gazette."

Palaniswami clarified that the designated powers of these regulatory bodies are explicitly restricted to storing, distributing, regulating, and controlling Cauvery water, alongside supervising dam operations and monitoring water release at the Biligundlu gauging station on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. He stressed that these bodies possess no authority beyond these mandates.