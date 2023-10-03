Palaniswami defends walk out from NDA as collective decision

COIMBATORE: Breaking his silence over severing of ties with the BJP, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the break-up in alliance was a collective decision of the party.

“It wasn’t a unilateral decision by me to quit the NDA alliance. It was rather a decision that reflects the feelings of two crore party cadre. The AIADMK left the BJP alliance after our party’s functionaries and district secretaries discussed and passed a resolution with everyone’s consent,” he said, while addressing the booth agents of Suramangalam area in Salem on Monday evening.

Further, Palaniswami said if a party has passed a resolution on break-up of alliance, then it’s the final decision. “I therefore wish to put an end to those involved in debates questioning my silence on the break-up of alliance with BJP,” he said.

The long days of silence by Palaniswami over break-up of AIADMK-BJP alliance gave room to speculations by opposition parties that both the parties may rejoin for the Lok Sabha polls later.

“Some are asking who will be projected as Prime Minister candidate in the Lok Sabha polls? Do parties in Odisha, West Bengal, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh face elections after announcing the Prime Minister candidate? They contest to protect the rights of their own states. Similarly, the AIADMK will fight to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu people,” he said adding, “sometimes alliances were formed, even if there are differences, for the interest of people.”

That situation has changed now. People are our masters and the AIADMK will reflect the thoughts of people in the Parliament. Our party will be the first to raise its voice if minority people face any problem,” he said.

Further, Palaniswami said the AIADMK alliance will win all the 40 constituencies in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in TN and Puducherry. “We will seek votes for AIADMK candidates in the Lok Sabha polls to protect the rights of people in Tamil Nadu,” he added.