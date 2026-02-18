Palaniswami condemns midnight arrest of disabled protesters in Chennai

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has strongly condemned the midnight arrest of persons with disabilities who were protesting in Chennai, describing the police action as a "disgraceful and inhuman act."
In a statement released on Wednesday, Palaniswami alleged that while the protesters were engaged in a peaceful demonstration demanding an increase in their assistance allowances, police resorted to brutal force. He claimed that officers dragged the individuals through the streets and arrested them without any consideration for their physical conditions.
The Opposition leader specifically highlighted the case of P Jansirani, a union leader for persons with disabilities and the wife of a senior CPI(M) leader. He stated that Jansirani was seriously injured in the police assault and subsequently hospitalized. "The fact that even the wife of a leader from a DMK alliance party has not been spared shows the extent of the police brutality," Palaniswami said.
Calling the crackdown a display of "moral bankruptcy" rather than merely an administrative failure, Palaniswami asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu are witnessing "a regime that has no compassion and no conscience."
He demanded that the state government immediately withdraw all oppressive measures against the disabled community and ensure justice for those who were assaulted. His demands also included the provision of proper medical care for the injured and strict disciplinary action against the responsible officials.
In a direct warning to the ruling party, Palaniswami concluded, "The DMK must remember that power is temporary, but the people's verdict is final."