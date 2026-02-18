Palaniswami condemns midnight arrest of disabled protesters in Chennai

In a statement released on Wednesday, Palaniswami alleged that while the protesters were engaged in a peaceful demonstration demanding an increase in their assistance allowances, police resorted to brutal force. He claimed that officers dragged the individuals through the streets and arrested them without any consideration for their physical conditions.

The Opposition leader specifically highlighted the case of P Jansirani, a union leader for persons with disabilities and the wife of a senior CPI(M) leader. He stated that Jansirani was seriously injured in the police assault and subsequently hospitalized. "The fact that even the wife of a leader from a DMK alliance party has not been spared shows the extent of the police brutality," Palaniswami said.