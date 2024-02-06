Palaniswami a dictator, slams OPS

MADURAI: Expelled leader and Bodinayakkanur MLA O Panneerselvam termed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami a dictator. Talking at a programme titled Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu in Madurai on Monday, OPS vowed to form AIADMK sans Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Panneerselvam claimed that EPS declared himself as the AIADMK general secretary at an ‘illegal’ general council meeting. “It’s only because of VK Sasikala, former interim general secretary of AIADMK, Palaniswami became Chief Minister,” Pannerselvam said.

“EPS seldom bothered to follow laws and regulations set by the AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. It’s a fact that J Jayalalithaa, former CM and AIADMK supremo, was declared as the permanent general secretary of the party and a resolution was also adopted,” OPS said.

Even other key positions in the party had to remain in effect till 2026, he said. Citing these, Panneerselvam asked EPS to step down and resign his party position. “If not, the party cadre would throw him out,” OPS said.