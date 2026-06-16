Palani temple recovers Rs 10 cr-worth property

DINDUGUL: The Palani temple administration on Monday removed 14 encroachments from Girivalam and recovered properties valued at around Rs 10 crore, acting on directions issued by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and the Dindigul district administration
The encroached structures, including residential and commercial buildings, were demolished using earthmovers in the presence of Palani Temple Joint Commissioner Marimuthu. The recovered land has been handed over to the temple administration. The administration said that properties worth Rs 1,317 crore that had been encroached upon had been recovered over the past three years.