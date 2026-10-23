Palani temple invites tenders for bananas to make panchamirtham

Rs 1 crore EMD fixed

The temple administration has fixed the earnest money deposit (EMD) at Rs 1 crore for the contract. Bids can be submitted until 10 am on November 26, and the tenders will be opened at 11 am on the same day.

A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for 11 am on November 17.

Quality, fixed-price conditions

The successful bidder must ensure the supply of quality bananas throughout the contract period. The supplier will also be required to maintain the agreed price for the entire duration of the contract, the tender conditions state.