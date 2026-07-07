Palani Murugan temple tops Rs 103 crore annual revenue for first time

DINDIGUL: Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple has recorded its highest-ever annual revenue, crossing the Rs 103 crore mark for the first time during the 1435 Fasli year (July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026), the temple administration announced on Tuesday.
According to the temple administration, the hill temple earned Rs 103.24 crore during the period through various sources, including special darshan tickets, sale of panchamirtham and other prasadam, pooja materials, the golden chariot service and other paid offerings.
Of the total revenue, the sale of Palani panchamirtham alone contributed Rs 63.16 crore, making it the single largest source of income.
The temple's revenue has witnessed steady growth over the past five Fasli years. It stood at Rs 97.32 crore in the 1434 Fasli year, compared with Rs 86.06 crore (1433), Rs 80.62 crore (1432), Rs 41.97 crore (1431) and Rs 15.28 crore (1430).
The temple administration also said it continues to provide 28 free services for devotees, including annadhanam (free meals), prasadam, and milk for children.
One of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, the Palani temple attracts thousands of devotees every day and lakhs during festivals.