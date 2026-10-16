Palani Idumban temple theft case; 2 held

Narasimhan, the Executive Officer (EO) of Vigneshwara Vagaiyara Temple (Idumban Temple) under the Palani Town Police Station limits, lodged a formal complaint on May 30, 2024, stating that 20.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 3 kg of silver articles kept in the EO's office safe were missing.

Following the complaint, special teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devaraj, comprising Inspector Thangamuniasamy and Sub-Inspector Chandran, to probe the case from multiple angles.

Addressing the media, Dindigul Superintendent of Police (SP) Jeyakumar stated that acting on a tip-off, police apprehended a woman who had previously worked as a computer operator at the temple office and had subsequently been terminated, along with her male associate, identified as Prabakaran.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to stealing the valuables. Police investigations revealed that the theft was carried out gradually over several months between February and May, rather than in a single instance.

The former staff member had gained access to the safe keys kept inside the Executive Officer's bag during office hours.