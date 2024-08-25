Palani conclave DMK’s tokenism: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former Telangana Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarrajan has taken exception to CM Stalin virtually inaugurating the two-day Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference held in Palani, instead of taking part in person.

DMK president and party scion Udhayanidhi Stalin have exposed themselves with the token gesture of virtual participation, Tamilisai said.

The tirade by the saffron party leader is seen as an attempt to dent DMK’s efforts to counter BJP’s allegation that the Dravidian major and its government were anti-Hindu. While DMK ministers and various Hindu sects took part in the event, CM launched it virtually from Chennai.

Tamilisai said the rationalist party DMK is gravitating towards atheism with its government’s conduct of the conference.