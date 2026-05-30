Palani: 18th-century sword handed over to government museum

DINDIGUL: Murugavel of Pappampatti near Palani has handed over an old sword preserved by his ancestors to the Palani Government Museum.
After examining the artefact, museum curator Sasikala and archaeologist Narayanamoorthy stated that the sword was made of iron and was used in warfare during ancient times. The sword is currently severely corroded.
According to them, the sword weighs 1.110 kg and measures 77 cm in length, with a width of 3 cm at its middle section. The hilt features decorative workmanship, while the upper portion of the blade has a slight curve. The weapon has been sharpened on only one side for cutting purposes.
Based on its design, the experts said the sword could be dated to the 17th or 18th century AD.
They further noted that Pappampatti was part of the Rattaiyampadi Palayam and Zamindari region in ancient times. It was later merged with the Neikkarapatti Zamindari. A detailed study is under way to determine the connection between the sword and the historical settlement of Rattaiyampadi, they added.