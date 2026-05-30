Palani: 18th-century sword handed over to government museum

Based on its design, the experts said the sword could be dated to the 17th or 18th century AD.

They further noted that Pappampatti was part of the Rattaiyampadi Palayam and Zamindari region in ancient times. It was later merged with the Neikkarapatti Zamindari. A detailed study is under way to determine the connection between the sword and the historical settlement of Rattaiyampadi, they added.