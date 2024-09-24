Palacode villagers protest after wild jumbo tramples elderly farmer

COIMBATORE: Villagers resorted to protest after a 68-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Palacode in Dharmapuri.

The deceased, Duraisamy from Sengodapatti had stayed in his farm on Sunday night to protect groundnut crops from wild boars.

“In the early morning hours, a tusker strayed into his farm. When Duraisamy attempted to chase away the elephant, he came under attack. He succumbed to injuries on the spot,” said an official of the forest department.

This incident came to light on Monday morning, when the family found him lying dead on the farm. The villagers then resorted to a protest by blocking the Palacode-Belrampatti Road.

The villagers blamed the forest department for not taking any preventive action to stop elephant intrusions. The same elephant had recently trampled an elderly man to death in Theetharapatti.

The villagers sought compensation for the kin of the deceased. After talks by police and forest department officials, the villagers then withdrew their protest.