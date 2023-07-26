Painter gets 20-yr RI for sexual assault

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Pocso Act Special Court on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor child near Uthiramerur three years ago.

The accused Ranjith Kumar, hailing from Puthali village in Chengalpattu worked as a painter. In 2020, he lured his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter under the pretext of buying her sweets and took her near a lake where he sexually assaulted her.

The child reported the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint with the All Women’s police station following which Ranjith Kumar was arrested. The case came up for hearing where the judge sentenced the accused to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000. The court also directed the State government to give Rs 3 lakhs as compensation to the victim.