Paid for, their right: Rlys orders bed kits to AC RAC passengers

CHENNAI: The next time you board an AC coach with a RAC ticket, make sure to demand a bedroll kit. No coach attendant or train crew can deny you the bed kit for want of a confirmed berth.

The Railway Board (RB) has instructed all the zones to provide bed kits to RAC passengers on air-conditioned coaches henceforth mandatorily.

In an order dated December 18, Shailendra Singh, principal executive director, RB, reiterated that a complete bed kit (linen, sheets and pillow) at par with other bonafide passengers travelling on the coach must be provided to RAC passengers (except those on AC chair car).

This is not the first instance when the RB insisted on providing bed kits to the RAC passengers. As early as 2016, the RB had categorically informed the zonal railways via official letters that bed kits must be provided to each RAC passenger in AC classes as its charges are included in the fare.

The latest RB order to general managers of all railway zones stated that the above instructions need to be strictly adhered to.

A railway officer, on condition of anonymity, said many passengers were unaware of this right and assumed the kits were being provided by generous coach attendants.