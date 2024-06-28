Multi-speciality paediatric blocks at Guindy KCSSH, Thanjavur GH soon, infra boost for child and maternity care

CHENNAI: The state government will soon establish Paediatric Multi-Speciality Blocks with state-of-the-art technology and facilities at the Government Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) in Guindy and the Raja Mirasudhar Hospital, Government Thanjavur Medical College, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. The blocks would be built at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

The blocks would enable head-to-toe examinations of newborns to detect congenital birth defects after which a dedicated child health card would be provided for follow-up purposes. In addition, a well-baby clinic would be set up to assess the growth and development of the child.

A technology-assisted follow-up pilot project will be set up in seven districts for a cost of Rs 1.28 crore to monitor preterm and low birth weight babies discharged from the Special Infant Care Unit. A post-discharge remote monitoring of their vitals would also be done at their homes for six months after birth.

The health department also announced that pregnant women will undergo a fetal anomaly scan to diagnose potential abnormalities at all antenatal clinics of the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur.

Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centers as well as 43 District Primary Health Centers (PHCs) would be provided with advanced equipment at a cost of Rs 3.39 crore to improve emergency obstetric care.

Additionally, a 50-bed exclusive tribal ward in the Government Medical College Hospital, Nilgiris district as well as tribal birth waiting rooms in four Primary Health Centres (PHCs) would be established. The diagnostic capacity of the mobile medical units in tribal areas would be strengthened at a cost of Rs 1.08 crores, the health department announced.

KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS:

~ Hospital for differently-abled at Rs 50 crore at Govt Rehabilitation Hospital, KK Nagar, Chennai

~ Six regional research centres under Dr MGR Medical University at Rs 16 crore

~ Upgrading of 100 classrooms in 25 Government Medical Colleges at Rs 50 crore

~ Cathlabs in 4 Government Medical College Hospitals at Rs 32 crore

~ New equipment at district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals at Rs 101 crore