Paddle Up for the Palkbay SUP challenge

CHENNAI: Ramanathapuram is all set to witness the second edition of the Palkbay SUP Challenge. For the unversed, it is a National level paddleboard race, held annually at the Quest Academy at Pirapanvasalai beach in Ramanathapuram district. The two-day event commenced on Thursday with more than 80 registered participants representing nine states.

Guided by the Surfing Federation of India and Tamil Nadu Surfing Association, the championship is supported by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and the District Administration of Ramanathapuram. The event comprises of three categories-- sprint race, technical race, and distance race for men, women, and grom (under 16). The Palkbay SUP Challenge aims to develop stand up paddleboarding further in the state.

Talking about the same, Jehan Hoshi Driver, general secretary of the Surfing Federation of India says, “The aim is to increase the competitive skills among the participants.The idea is two-way, to recognise the existing champions and to hone their skills further to represent the nation, and to take the sport to the nook and corner of the country and encourage people to get into stand up paddleboarding.”

It should be noted that Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Mumbai, Orissa, Kerala, Goa, and Gujarat dominate the participants list. This national stand up paddleboarding championship is scheduled on September 14 and 15 at the Quest Academy in Ramanathapuram.