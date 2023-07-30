Padayatra 3rd day: Annamalai meets palm workers & members of minority communities

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Sunday urged the state government to protect the welfare of the palm workers and to take action to sell the palm products in fair price shops across the state.

"All the products in the palm tree are valuable and measures will be taken to protect the welfare of the palm workers. State government should bring back Panangal (raw liquor from palm trees). The Tamil Nadu government should sell all the palm products including Karuppatti in the fair price shops across the state, " he said after interacting with the palm workers during his third day of 'En Mann En Makkal' (My land, My people) yatra near Sayalgudi in Ramanathapuram district.

Meanwhile, Annamalai listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 103rd Mann Ki Baat event at Selvanayagapuram village in Ramanathapuram district along with the public.

"It was indeed a moment of gratitude when our Prime Minister reminisced about the lost artefacts brought back to India from various countries, including the ancient artefacts of the Cholas. He has once again reiterated the importance of hoisting our national flag at our homes on the eve of Independence Day as a proud Bharatiya. It is a matter of immense honour to see that under the able leadership of our PM, our nation has bonded together as 'Ek Bharath Shrest Bharath', " he added.

Amidst a rousing welcome, the padayatra started from 'Sengiamman Kovil' at Mudukulathur and concluded at the Paramakudi.

During the yatra, a large number of women, youth sprinkled flowers to welcome Annamalai to their homeland.

On the other hand, Annamalai mingled with the public and took selfies with them.

Annamalai who did not lose interest after walking many kilometres, spoke to everyone with a smile on his face.

Trying to dispel the label given by the opposition parties as an anti-minorities party, Annamalai met the Muslim and Christian women who came towards him during the yatra and received their grievance petitions.