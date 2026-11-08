Padalam flyover opens ahead of Deepavali, eases traffic on Chennai-Tiruchy NH

The stretch was opened just as thousands of people from Chennai and its neighbourhoods began travelling to their hometowns ahead of Deepavali on Sunday.

The VUP, a flyover in common parlance, is one of three such projects being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) between Chengalpattu and Tindivanam to ease traffic congestion and provide a permanent solution to accident-prone stretches. Constructed at a cost of Rs 24 crore, the underpass is expected to eliminate a major bottleneck on the busy highway.

Two more vehicular underpasses, one at Pukkathurai-Uthiramerur Road-GST Road junction and the other in Maduranthagam, are expected to be completed by the end of November. A flyover at the Tindivanam-Tiruvannamalai highway junction is scheduled for completion by May next year. The four projects are being executed at a combined cost of Rs 106 crore.