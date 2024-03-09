Pact signed with DMK; no LS seats but Kamal likely to enter RS

CHENNAI: The DMK and actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam have sealed the deal for the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

Bringing curtains down on the long-drawn negotiations, which also affected seat-sharing talks with DMK's existing allies like Congress and the Left parties, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and MNM leader Kamal Haasan signed pact for one Rajya Sabha nomination, on Saturday afternoon.

Kamal has climbed down from his demand for a Lok Sabha seat - sources had told DT Next that he was eyeing the Coimbatore seat - and have settled for the promise of a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Addressing the media at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam after signing the pact, Kamal said MNM will campaign for the victory of the INDIA bloc candidates in all 40 constituencies, including Puducherry, and defeat the communal forces.