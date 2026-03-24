Packaged water prices climb in TN as West Asia conflict drives up input costs

After initially disrupting hotel and hospitality operations across the state, the effects are now being felt by residents who depend on 20-litre water cans and bottled water for their daily needs. The price escalation is largely attributed to a sharp rise in the cost of plastic raw materials used in manufacturing containers.

Industry sources indicate that the cost of PET (polyethylene terephthalate), a petroleum derivative used to make bottles and containers, has surged due to supply constraints. As a result, the price of a new 20-litre bubble-top container has increased significantly from earlier levels, while the cost of accessories such as caps has also gone up.