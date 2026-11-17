CHENNAI: As many as 12 goats were killed after a pack of stray dogs entered a shed where the animals were kept at Nedungal village near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Several farmers in Nedungal village rear goats to earn their livelihood. Farmers complained that stray dogs roaming in the area frequently enter goat sheds and attack the animals. They have allegedly lost 10 to 15 goats in similar incidents in the past, they said.
On Monday evening, Ezhumalai, a farmer from the village, brought his herd of over 30 goats back from grazing and left them inside the shed near his house. In the wee hours on Tuesday, Ezhumalai and other farmers heard strange noises from the animals shed. They rushed to the shed to find four stray dogs attacking the animals.
The farmers threw stones and sticks to chase the dogs away. However, 12 goats had already died in the attack.
Ezhumalai filed a complaint at the Acharapakkam police station, and the police are investigating the incident.
Villagers said stray dog attacks had become frequent in the village, with even children and other residents being bitten. They claimed that the dogs regularly enter goat sheds and kill animals. Despite repeatedly submitting complaints to the village panchayat and the panchayat union office, no effective action had been taken, they alleged.