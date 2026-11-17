Several farmers in Nedungal village rear goats to earn their livelihood. Farmers complained that stray dogs roaming in the area frequently enter goat sheds and attack the animals. They have allegedly lost 10 to 15 goats in similar incidents in the past, they said.

On Monday evening, Ezhumalai, a farmer from the village, brought his herd of over 30 goats back from grazing and left them inside the shed near his house. In the wee hours on Tuesday, Ezhumalai and other farmers heard strange noises from the animals shed. They rushed to the shed to find four stray dogs attacking the animals.