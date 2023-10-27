Paazee scam: IPS officer Pramod Kumar appears in court

COIMBATORE: IPS officer Pramod Kumar, who is serving as Chief Vigilance Officer of Tamil Nadu News Paper Limited, appeared before the special court for CBI cases in connection with Paazee scam on Friday.

This development comes after the special court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pramod Kumar for allegedly extorting money from the directors of the fraudulent firm.

It directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), CBI, Economic Offences Wing sleuths to arrest and produce him in the court.

The scam unfolded in 2009, when the depositors were cheated to the tune of over 930 crores by Paazee Forex Trading India Private Ltd in 2009.