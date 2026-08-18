Pa Ranjith suggests measures for TN govt after UK univs refuse to accept Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship

CHENNAI: Film director and founder of Neelam Cultural Centre, Pa Ranjith on Tuesday (August 18) urged the Tamil Nadu government to streamline the 'Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship' scheme and ensure that students selected for assistance do not face delays in pursuing their studies abroad.
Ranjith's statement comes after many students faced difficulties while applying for visas after receiving financial assistance letters as several UK universities reportedly did not officially accept the Tamil Nadu government's financial assistance letter for the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) process.
In a statement posted on X, Ranjith also said that one student reportedly had their visa rejected. Delays in obtaining the Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate, which can take seven to eight weeks, were also cited as a concern.
Ranjith said 385 students had received assistance under the scheme over the past five years, while 375 students were selected for the 2026-27 academic year. Of them, 316 had secured admission to universities in the UK
Ranjith listed the following suggestions to ensure students selected for assistance under 'Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship' scheme could pursue their studies abroad without further delays.
1. Application process for should begin in January and be completed by February. Ranjith noted that this year's process began late and was completed only by the end of July.
2. Formal agreements or clear recognition from foreign universities so that Tamil Nadu government's financial assistance letters are officially accepted.
3. Ranjith sought advance clarity on scholarship sanction and payment schedules to ensure students do not have to spend their own money upfront on visa procedures, university deposits and travel expenses.
4. The government should ensure that students shouldn't lose educational opportunities because of government delays. If so happens, then they should not have to apply again from the beginning.
5. The 'Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship' scheme should cover not only tuition fees but also essential expenses such as living costs, medical insurance and travel expenses. Ranjith urged the government to consider a comprehensive financial assistance package in the next Budget.
6. Ranjith also sought immediate release of pending financial assistance to students who had been selected for the scheme in previous years but had not received the funds.