Pa Ranjith suggests measures for TN govt after UK univs refuse to accept Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship

Ranjith's statement comes after many students faced difficulties while applying for visas after receiving financial assistance letters as several UK universities reportedly did not officially accept the Tamil Nadu government's financial assistance letter for the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) process.

In a statement posted on X, Ranjith also said that one student reportedly had their visa rejected. Delays in obtaining the Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate, which can take seven to eight weeks, were also cited as a concern.

Ranjith said 385 students had received assistance under the scheme over the past five years, while 375 students were selected for the 2026-27 academic year. Of them, 316 had secured admission to universities in the UK