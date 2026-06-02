P Thenmozhi appointed Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha bypoll

CHENNAI: P Thenmozhi, Additional Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, has been appointed Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha by-election announced by the Election Commission of India following the resignation of C Ve Shanmugam.
The Election Commission has notified the election to fill one vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu.
According to the notification, P Thenmozhi will oversee the conduct of the election as Returning Officer, while Pearline Roopkumar has been appointed Assistant Returning Officer.
Candidates seeking to contest the bypoll can file their nomination papers until June 8, excluding June 7, which is a public holiday.
The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on June 9, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 11.
The vacancy arose after the resignation of Shanmugam, a member of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Political observers expect the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is the single largest party in the Assembly with 107 MLAs, to be in a strong position to secure the seat with the support of its alliance partners.