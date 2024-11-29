Oxford University to return stolen Thirumangai Alwar idol to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a significant development for the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID, the University of Oxford has agreed to repatriate the stolen Thirumangai Alwar Bronze Idol to India.

The idol, which was illegally removed from the Sri Soundararaja Perumal Temple in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur District, between 1957 and 1967, was traced to the Ashmolean Museum at Oxford University.

The Idol Wing CID, headed by R Dhinakaran, IGP, and Dr R Sivakumar, SP, collected scientific evidence and compiled convincing testimonies to prove the idol's provenance.

A representative from Oxford University conducted a "due diligence" visit, reviewing the evidence and submitting a detailed report.

The University of Oxford has expressed its commitment to repatriating the idol and covering all transfer costs. The Idol Wing CID is working to bring the idol back to Tamil Nadu within a month.

The Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, Shankar Jiwal, has appreciated the work done by the Idol Wing CID. Efforts are also underway to repatriate three other stolen idols—Kaalinga Nartha Krishnar, Vishnu, and Sridevi—from the same temple currently housed in US museums.