Owner of typewriting institute held under Pocso Act in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 68-year-old retired BHEL employee and the owner of a type writing institute was held on Friday under Pocso Act for sexually abusing minor girls, who are the students of the institute. The accused, Sathyamurthy, a resident from Anna Nagar in Navalpattu, has been running the institute after his retirement from BHEL. The institute, functioning from 7 am to 8 pm, has students from various age groups.

Recently, a college student informed her parents that Santhyamurthy has been attempting to sexually abuse them and take pictures of the students in disgusting angles. Soon, her parents lodged a complaint with the Tiruverumbur All Women police, who registered a case against Sathyamurthy under various IPC sections and Pocso Act. On Friday, when the police went to the institute and checked the mobile phone, they found that Sathyamurthy had many pictures of the students coming to the institute. Subsequently, he was arrested and lodged in the prison under judicial custody.