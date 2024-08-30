Overworked due to lack of computer operators: TN Teachers

CHENNAI: Several teachers of primary schools, especially two teacher schools have alleged that they are tied up with a slew of Educational Management Information Systems (EMIS) work, as the department is yet to appoint Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) volunteers as computer operators.

To bridge the learning gap among students developed during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government introduced the ITK scheme in government and aided schools of the State.

Subsequently, for the implementation of the scheme, the department also appointed ITK volunteers who were given a meagre sum of Rs 1,000 by the government.

And, as per the department, as the impact of the scheme was positive among students, it reduced the number of ITK centres across the State.

However, to equip the volunteers, the department appointed the ITK volunteers as computer operators for other office work.

But the teacher primary schools allege that they have not been given any computer operator as yet.

“With the reconstitution of the School Management Committee (SMC) and kalai thiruvizha, we have been swamped with data updation works in EMIS along with conducting these events.

Besides this, we are to also conduct Ennum Ezhuthum assessment in the coming weeks. Hence, we urge for quick appointment of these operators,” said a primary school teacher in Tiruchy.