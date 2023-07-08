Overwhelming growth in use of 5G services: Vaishnaw at college convocation

CHENNAI: "Our country had overtaken several countries where 5G services were launched earlier and SRM Institute of Science and Technology will have a 5G laboratory and students could devise solutions for various problems affecting the world through their innovative ideas, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and Information and Technology, said on Saturday.

Delivering his address at the 19th Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, the Minister said today's youth were entering a world full of exciting opportunities. He said venture capitalists, the Central Government encouraging a Startup culture and ecosystem.

Stating that 5G services were launched in India in October last year, the Minister said there was overwhelming growth in its application and use. Pointing out that the digital technologies are affecting and making a big impact on practically the entire economy, the Minister said "last month, there were 933 crore digital transactions; today, even a small vendor in a village was carrying out electronic payments. If Indian youth today could arrive at solutions for the whole world, it was possible because the Central Government had created a very defined structure of open access and public infrastructure document management".

Vaishnaw reminded students that beyond their life at the university, they needed to be focussed, possess clarity in thought, and be persistent to succeed and to be distinguished and different from the rest.