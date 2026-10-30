Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited made sole agency for PSU hiring

CHENNAI: The Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL), which has so far provided manpower recruitment services to overseas companies, will now extend its services to State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and similar organisations. In an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary to the Finance Department, MA Siddique, the government designated OMCL as the sole agency for outsourcing manpower to government departments, PSUs and similar organisations.
OMCL is a State-owned corporation functioning under the Department of Public and Rehabilitation. The corporation, registered with the Ministry of External Affairs, has been in operation for nearly 47 years.
OMCL functions as the Tamil Nadu government's official overseas manpower placement agency, facilitating employment opportunities for qualified, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers in foreign countries.
Its responsibilities include identifying suitable candidates to meet the labour requirements of overseas companies, arranging pre-departure orientation and skill-upgradation programmes, and monitoring the welfare of Tamils employed abroad.
The corporation also addresses grievances and provides support to workers in distress through coordination with Indian embassies and consulates.