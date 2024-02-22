Overseas Manpower Corp announces 10k vacancies available in Israel in construction sector

CHENNAI: The Overseas Manpower Corporation, an organisation undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government, has invited applications from the candidates from the State to work in Israel since there are more than 10,000 vacancies in the construction sector.

A release from the recruiting agency said here that with three years of experience with an age group between 25 and 45 males will have opportunities in Plastering work, Ceramic Tiling, Building Formwork, and Iron Pending.

Accordingly, the selected candidates would get around 1.27 lakh per month.

Accordingly, interested candidates could enroll themselves at www.omcmanpower.tn.gov.in, and also they could upload their resumes, work experience certificates, educational qualification details, and passport information to ovemclnm@gmail.com.

