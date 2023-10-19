Overflowing sewage throws normal life out of gear on Nakkeeran Street

CHENNAI: The overflowing sewage due to the ongoing construction works of the stormwater drain in Mogappair East is affecting the normal lives of residents for over a week. Residents complained that a good portion of Nakkeeran Street is now an eyesore in the locality and they are forced to walk in the filthy water.

No steps were taken by the authorities though multiple complaints were raised to the local body, they alleged.

“The construction of the stormwater drain started two months ago at the Nakkeeran Salai. A sewage pipeline was damaged in the construction work in the area. The sewer connection of more than 3,000 houses has been damaged and is yet to be fixed. Now, the sewage overflows from the manhole and stagnates on the road for the past few days,” said K Sivaramakrishnan, a resident of 24th Street Nakkeeran Road.

In addition, many commercial buildings do not have sewage connections, so they let the drainage into the stormwater drains. Such situations led to an increase in the mosquito menace and the number of fever cases in the area witnessed a sudden surge. There is a Corporation school in the area and students have trouble and are forced to walk on the drainage water daily.

“When complaints are raised to the Corporation and Metro Water’s online platform, it was closed by authorities without addressing the issue. The local body is lethargic and not concerned about public health. Officials said that they will be able to remove the stagnated water only after the rains,” said another resident.

The Metro Water board only pumps out sewage at a few places on Nakkeeran Road. They failed to remove the silt that has become slushy and poses a threat to motorists.

When contacted, Ward 93 councillor S Raja said the pumping station is not functional due to technical issues and it will be resolved soon. The stagnated wastewater will be removed within three days and replacement works on the damaged pipeline will also start at the earliest, the official said.