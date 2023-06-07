Overcome differences & join to save India: Stalin’s call to defeat BJP

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at BJP, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday invited the democratic forces in India to overcome the difference between each other and join together to defeat the sectarian, fascist and autocratic BJP and requested not to give importance to unnecessary contradictions.

Addressing a centenary celebration meeting of former chief minister and late leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, M Karunanidhi in Chennai, the DMK Supremo and Chief Minister MK Stalin said that it's time to celebrate the Karunanidhi centenary celebration and the time is nearing to celebrate the great democratic festival in India.

Slamming the BJP in stern words, Stalin said that the democratic battleground of lok sabha polls is waiting for us and that there should be an election that will decide who will not form the government rather than who will form the government.

"That election will save India's democratic system and India's federalism. BJP, the party that sows division on the basis of caste and religion will try to win through the discord of political parties. BJP will not hesitate to tell any lies. There is a crowd that has been blinded by thoughtless responsibility and obeys BJP's instigation to slander and spread it. We are watching the game played by our Governor (RN Ravi). We have people with us who can believe in unity, brotherhood, secularism, real development and the country. They have faith in us. So let us build our hearts with unity. Keeping in mind that it is to protect democracy, let's take a pledge in this ceremony. Let's take a vow. That would be the true respect we can pay to Karunanidhi, " he added.

Responding to Governor RN Ravi's remarks over the state government, the chief minister said that today few people are scared of the word Dravidam and they are floating with their eyes closed.

"Dravidam means everything for everyone. Those who do not want everything to be given to everyone are opposing the Dravidian model. The Dravidian model will make Tamil Nadu the best state in India. I am not a fantasist who says it will happen tomorrow. But I have the confidence that the Dravidian model will do this sometime, " he added.

Further, the DMK supremo said that the Karunanidhi memorial will be inaugurated in Marina beach, Chennai on August 7.

"As part of Karunanidhi centenary celebration, we will shortly launch the Karunanidhi Centenary Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, Chennai, Karunanidhi Centenary Library in Madurai and Karunanidhi Kottam in Thiruvarur, " Stalin said.

Leaders of Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state, KS Alagiri, Vaiko, Thirumavalavan, R Mutharasan, K Balakrishnan and others were present at the meeting.