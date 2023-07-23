Overall training planned for class 9-12 kids

CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has planned to initiate emotional wellbeing and life skill training to students from classes 9 to 12.

The department focuses on the age group taking into consideration the vulnerabilities and challenges along with psychological issues they face. The training will help improve the social and moral well-being of students as it will be providing them with a joyful learning experience-at government and aided schools in the State.

According to the circular from the department, higher and higher secondary schools in 44 educationally backward regions will be selected for the training. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has designed 30 activities for students in the manual developed for the training purpose, which has also been digitised by the officials.

Out of a total of 30 activities, 15 activities are scheduled for this academic year (2023-2024) and 15 activities for the next (2024-2025). The SCERT and UNICEF have jointly developed the content.

More than 15 digitised activities have been imparted to post-graduate teachers of the high and higher secondary government schools for the training. As per the recommendation made by the training schedule of the education department, students have been directed to complete two activities based on the objectives given by the fourth week of every month from July onwards.

These training building activities are keyed into the Education Information Management System portal (EMIS) for effective monitoring. As part of the training, students must be able to do worksheets on computers.

“The training will entail details on challenges faced by students during Covid-19 pandemic and others in general. After the training, we will be able to gauge and assist them better,” said a government school teacher.