Overall fund allocation to IT sector low in Tamil Nadu, says Minister PTR

CHENNAI: State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) on Thursday exuded disappointment and said that the overall fund allocation in the Budget for the IT sector is comparatively very low in Tamil Nadu than other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka.

Speaking to the reporters after participating in the Tamil Nadu Technology Hub Day (iTNT), a joint establishment by the MeitY and IT&DS, event here, the Minister said, “We have to accept the fact that Tamil Nadu is number 1 in terms of skilled manpower, but not number 1 in terms of IT sector.”

“TN was in the lead during the formative period of the IT sector in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But, that is not the case now. Other states, especially Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, allocate thousands of crores every year to the IT sector, but, as in TN, high allocation of funds has not yet reached the IT sector. I do not say this as an accusation. But I state the fact,” he said.

Responding to the question of creating more employment in the AI sector, Thiaga Rajan said, “IT sector is a global market. A space of 100 square feet, one computer or few with internet connection can create employment to many. The objective of iTNT is not instant employment. We must first adapt ourselves to the ever-growing technologies in the IT sector and AI and create an ecosystem for it. Only then employment can be increased.”

Commenting on the Artificial Intelligence policy, PTR said that Tamil Nadu has some limitations in the AI. “To implement the use of AI in all departments across the state, more data is needed. But, now all that data is in paper. Correcting this requires more computing power and there are not enough chips among us. It will require a lot of energy and an investment of $1 trillion. We are discussing this with the Chief Minister. But, of course, this situation will change in the coming years,” he said, adding that CM Stalin during his upcoming visit to the USA will discuss this with top IT professionals and industrialists there.

Earlier, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) secretary S Krishnan shared insights on the soon to be launched National Deep Tech Startup Policy to create a conductive ecosystem to foster innovation and PTR highlighted the Deep Tech and Emerging Tech might of the startup ecosystem in TN.

As part of the event, MoUs were also signed with 50 higher education institutions to nurture research, development and innovation on campus by supporting academic researchers, innovators and student entrepreneurs.