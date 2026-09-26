Over Rs 98 crore allocated for 5-year ICCC operations, integration

The ICCC, which went live in December 2020 under the Smart Cities Mission, brings together data from various civic services and field equipment for monitoring and response.

ICCC 2.0 involves additional infrastructure, applications and data integration being developed around the existing system. The latest decision is to have one System Integrator handle the existing ICCC as well as the identified 2.0 components for five years.

The move comes as the ICCC’s original operational and maintenance arrangement ended in November 2025 and was subsequently extended. The current extension runs until November 30. The Corporation said that the five-year arrangement was chosen to ensure continuity and improve lifecycle value and commercial competitiveness.

The arrangement will also cover software and data integration, the Early Warning System, cloud and internet connectivity, cybersecurity, maintenance and selective replacement or upgrading of equipment. The integration will cover/ maintain 1,256 cameras: 668 already part of the ICCC and 588 additional cameras identified under ICCC 2.0.