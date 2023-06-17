Over Rs 446 cr sanctioned to buy 1,000 new buses

CHENNAI: The State government has sanctioned Rs 576 crore for the procurement of 1,000 new buses and full body renovation of 500 old buses including 85 MTC buses in 2023-24.

According to the order dated June 16, 1,000 new buses would be procured at a cost of Rs 446.60 crore.

The new buses would be allotted to State Express Transport Corporation, and also to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Villupuram, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai and Tirunelveli. The SETC would get 200 new buses, while TNSTC Villupuram and Coimbatore is all set to get 190 and 163 buses respectively.

The approximate cost for procurement of a standard-type new custom-built BS-VI diesel bus (chassis plus body) without ITS components is Rs 41.20 lakh for a mofussil bus, while an SETC bus will cost Rs 58.50 lakh.

The order said that since TNSTC Villupuram, Kumbakkonam and Tirunelveli have been considered for full-body renovation in the financial year of 2022-23, MTC, TNSTC Coimbatore and Madurai will be considered for full-body renovation in this fiscal year.

“The approximate cost for renovation of a town bus is Rs 15.75 lakh, mofussil bus is Rs 15.20 lakh and ghat bus is Rs 14.44 lakh. The body renovation would be done at Rs 76.34 crore,” it said.