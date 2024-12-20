Over Rs 26 crore sanctioned to create 359 posts in govt cancer hospital in Kancheepuram

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has sanctioned Rs 25.73 crore for creating 80 regular permanent posts and 279 contract posts of various categories for the Centre of Excellence for Cancer Diseases at Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital, Karapettai in Kancheepuram. This is in addition to over Rs 200 crore that was already sanctioned for various purposes.

For constructing the 500-bed centre, Rs 118.46 crore was sanctioned for administrative and financial purposes, and another Rs 100 crore was sanctioned for building three more floors over the second floor.

The DME stated that the building was almost completed, and ready to be handed over by the Public Works Department authorities. The director of the hospital in Kancheepuram has proposed to create 507 posts for the hospital.

The DME’s sanction will create 80 regular permanent posts and 279 contract posts in various categories. The necessary additional funds of Rs 4.28 will be provided in the revised estimate and modified appropriation 2024-2025.