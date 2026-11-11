Over Rs 22 crore missing from TNRD’s accounts; probe on

The fraud, which took place in the third week of September, came to light after the department lodged a complaint on November 3, police sources said.

Preliminary findings showed that Rs 14 crore was transferred from Mandapam Panchayat Union in Ramanathapuram, Rs 3.1 crore from Nagapattinam Panchayat Union and Rs 5 crore from Dharapuram Panchayat Union in Tirupur. Police suspected that cybercriminals had breached the online portal used to transfer funds to rural local bodies.