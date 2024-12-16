Over Rs 10 lakh worth of garments gutted in fire at Hosur textile shop

COIMBATORE: Over Rs ten lakh worth of garments were gutted in a fire that broke out in a textile shop in Hosur in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

As smoke billowed out of the shop at Periyar Nagar around 9 am, the public informed the shop owners; Sampath and his brother Bakyaraj, who then informed the fire service personnel.

Soon, the firefighters arrived and battled for several hours to douse the fire.

Traffic was disrupted on the stretch due to the fire incident.

After a preliminary inquiry, police suspect a short circuit to be the reason behind the fire.

The Hosur Town police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.