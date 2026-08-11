CM Vijay administers over one crore students take anti-drug pledge across Tamil Nadu

The pledge was administered to 2,000 students from 73 educational institutions at Presidency College Auditorium in Chennai and streamed to educational institutions across the State.

Chief Minister Vijay also launched the 'Drug and Tobacco Free Campus' initiative, under which institutions will orient new students on drug abuse, legal penalties, and counselling options. Anti-Drug Clubs will be strengthened, with peer ambassadors trained to identify early behavioural changes and support students.