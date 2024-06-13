Over enmity with man, gang murders his younger brother in R K Nagar

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was murdered by a gang, who had an enmity with his elder brother in R K Nagar on Tuesday. Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as J Dharma of Devi Karumariamman Nagar, Korukkupet. On Tuesday night, Dharma was talking with his friends in Gopal Reddy Nagar when a gang of six persons rounded him up and started attacking him with weapons and fled the scene.

Onlookers rushed to Dharma's aid and moved him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. R K Nagar Police registered a case of murder and after investigations, police arrested three persons - J Jaganathan (24), R Kesavan (20) and L Kishore (25).

Police investigations revealed that the accused had an enmity with the deceased's elder brother Suryamoorthy after the latter attacked the main accused, Jaganathan.

Jaganathan along with his friends planned to take revenge on Suryamoorthy and on Tuesday, they hacked his brother, Dharma to death.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the gang was looking for Suryamoorthy, but since he could not be found, the younger brother was murdered as a warning to the elder brother, " a police official said.

Search is on for three other suspects.