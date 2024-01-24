Over-charging motorists: Paranur toll gate fined

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Tuesday penalised the Paranur toll gate authorities to pay Rs 50,000 as fine to a motorist for levying double toll charges despite his vehicle having an active FASTag.

The complainant Dhanasingam, a resident of Mappedu village in Kanchipuram district, who owns a minivan was hired by some people to shift some goods from Selayur to Ramanathapuram district.

On June 29, 2021, he recharged his FASTag with Rs 2000 and loaded the goods onto his vehicle after which he crossed the Paranur toll and reached the house in Mandapam and unloaded them. However, during the return journey, he was stopped at the Paranur toll gate and a few other tolls claiming that his FASTag was not active and the operators charged him excess toll amounts before letting his vehicle pass.

Infuriated by this, Dhanasingam filed a case against the toll booth at the Chengalpet Consumer Court in 2022. When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the court instructed the Paranur toll authorities to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the victim for the mental trauma and also asked them to cover his legal fees of Rs 10,000.