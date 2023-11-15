Over a lakh register for State’s free NEET/JEE coaching

CHENNAI: Overall 1.07 lakh students have registered for competitive exams like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) coaching in Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2023-24.

According to the School Education Department, the overall count of students from Classes 11 and 12, who have applied for the free coaching with the department are 46,216 students for NEET coaching, 29,279 for JEE coaching and 31,730 students have registered for both the competitive exams. All amounting to over one lakh students, said the department officials.

Speaking to DT Next, a higher official with the department said, “The training that is to be conducted every evening at schools has already begun on November 1. We have sent out the question papers for both the exams to all districts.”

Explaining further, the official noted that students could begin preparing for the competitive exams by understanding the nature of questions asked in such exams. “The whole idea of giving NEET/JEE question papers to students is to familiarise them with concepts and make them understand that questions are picked from the textbooks and not from elsewhere.”

To streamline coaching, a structured schedule has been provided covering various subjects throughout the week. Additionally, special training sessions are incorporated during weekends and holidays. About two weeks ago, the School Education Department also released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting NEET/JEE coaching classes in schools.

Further, the department has sought an allocation of Rs 3.29 crore for NEET/JEE coaching. The department circular noted that the funding aims to ensure that students in government schools, specifically those in Classes 11 and 12, receive targeted instruction to better prepare for competitive exams. The circular stated that 3,170 government high schools are slated to receive Rs 10,000 each as part of this initiative.

At the state-level, an incentive programme has been introduced for subject teachers. This entails a daily stipend of Rs 500 for 20 teachers over a 40-day period.