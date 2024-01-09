Over 95% buses operating all over TN amid strike: SS Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Cutting a confident figure in the face of strike by transport corporation workers, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday assured that steps have been taken to ensure that the public can travel in government buses without difficulties.

While talking to the reporters in Koyambedu, he said that more than 95 percent of the buses are running across Tamil Nadu on time. He said that it is their (transport workers) right to fight. But people should fight without any hindrance to public.

Also, many demands which were not fulfilled during the previous AIADMK regime have now been fulfilled. He also assured that the government is always ready to negotiate with transport unions and would fulfill the request on a discount basis after financial stability.

He also alleged that only in AIADMK rule, the revised dearness allowance was not disbursed for 96 months, the amount was spent on other expenses.