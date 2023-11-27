Over 9 lakh youth in TN submit forms to register with electoral roll

CHENNAI: A little over 9 lakh youngsters have submitted forms to register with the electoral rolls in the State. This would take the number of first-time voters to more than 14 lakh in the State.

A total of 15.33 lakh applications have been received since the draft electoral was published on October 27 for inclusion, deletion, and correction in the electoral rolls.

The majority of the applications were received from youngsters, according to the TN State Election Commission.

A total of 9,13,535 applications have been received from youngsters, who became eligible citizens to vote.

Among them, the 48,577 applicants were from Coimbatore district.

While 46,466 forms 6 A received from Thiruvallur and 43,055 forms from Chennai, according to the State Election Commission.

The exercise has been carried out as part of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll 2024.

For a change of address and correction of entries in the existing electoral roll, the Tamil Nadu Election Commission has received 4.99 lakh forms during the period, while Form 7 has been received from 1.21 lakh people, who raised objections against the inclusion and deletion of names in the electoral roll.